TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Osage Co. deputies arrested a man on drug possession charges after a traffic stop Monday.

Curtis McCammon, 42, was stopped after 2:30 p.m. at milepost 159 on I-35. a K-9 unit found illegal narcotics during the stop.

McCammon was arrested for meth possession and an Osage Co. arrest warrant.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.