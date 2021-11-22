Advertisement

One injured in motorcycle crash Sunday in Manhattan

By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle rider was air-lifted to a Topeka hospital after he was injured early Sunday in a crash in west Manhattan, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 3:22 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Anderson Avenue.

Riley County police said a 2016 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Anderson Avenue when it hit the median.

The motorcycle then cross both westbound lanes and hit the outside curb, police officials sdaid.

The rider, identified as Isaac Espurvoa, 38, of Manhattan, was transported to Via Christi hospital by ambulance with what police said were major head injuries. Espurvoa before he was life-flighted to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

