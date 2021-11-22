Advertisement

No Topeka Metro service on Thanksgiving, limited hours Friday

(WIBW)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro buses will not be running this Thanksgiving.

The transportation service announced it will be closed on November 25, 2021.

On Friday, the buses will operate Limited Holiday Service. Topeka Metro said lift service standing orders are cancelled on this day and lift riders must call (785)-783-7000 in advance to reserve a ride, if needed.

You can find the full bus schedule for Friday, November 26 here.

