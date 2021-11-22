Monday forecast: Near seasonal today, warming up tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Heading into Thanksgiving week it’s going to be quiet overall: Plenty of sun, wind gusts 20-30 mph almost everyday and Thanksgiving Day the coolest day of the week with highs in mid 40s.

Not only will northeast KS be quiet but if you’re doing any traveling regionally low impacts are expected. The only impacts will be strong winds and a chance of rain late Wednesday into Wednesday night. As of now the highest chance of rain is southeast of I-35 but rain could develop closer to the turnpike. If you’re farther to the northwest toward north-central KS, chances of getting any precipitation is very low.

Today: Other than some morning clouds, it’ll be mostly sunny especially this afternoon. Highs in the low-mid 50s along and east of HWY 75 with mid-upper 50s west.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low-mid 30s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 60s. Winds S 15-30, gusts around 35 mph. An elevated fire danger threat exists especially in north-central KS.

Wednesday looks to be the only day with mostly cloudy skies and despite a cold front pushing through, it’ll still be mild but cooler than Tuesday. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds will shift from the south to the northwest gusting around 25 mph.

Thanksgiving Day will be when we feel the affects from Wednesday’s cold front with highs in the low-mid 40s but at least it’ll be mostly sunny. If you’re doing any shopping on Black Friday, it’ll be a chilly morning with mid 20s to low 30s and with sunny skies, highs will be about 10° warmer vs Thursday.

Highs remain above average for Saturday and Sunday with mid-upper 50s where winds won’t be as strong as what it will be for Tuesday through Friday.

The other good news is any travel plans you have either coming back into northeast KS or relatives heading out, the entire country looks pretty quiet for Saturday and Sunday. The only hazards may be confined to the Pacific Northwest and the Washington State area.

Taking Action:

Traveling for Thanksgiving looks good. If you’re sticking around northeast KS the only immediate hazard is the elevated fire danger threat on Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday with the strong winds, warm temperatures and low relative humidity values. Rain Wednesday night looks very low so consider yourself lucky if you get any precipitation for the next 8 days.



