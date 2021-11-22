Advertisement

Man refuses to come out of central Topeka home

Multiple Topeka Police vehicles were seen outside a home near SW Van Buren and Hampton Monday...
Multiple Topeka Police vehicles were seen outside a home near SW Van Buren and Hampton Monday afternoon.(WIBW/Jovarie Downing)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. is asking the public to avoid the area of SW Van Buren St. and SW Hampton St. in southeast Topeka Monday afternoon.

TPD posted the warning to the agency’s Facebook page at 2:51 p.m.

Officials say a wanted man has barricaded himself inside a home.

The area is just northwest of SW 21st and Kansas Ave.

This is a developing story -- 13 NEWS has a crew on-scene and will update as more details are provided.

