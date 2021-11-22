Man refuses to come out of central Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. is asking the public to avoid the area of SW Van Buren St. and SW Hampton St. in southeast Topeka Monday afternoon.

TPD posted the warning to the agency’s Facebook page at 2:51 p.m.

Officials say a wanted man has barricaded himself inside a home.

The area is just northwest of SW 21st and Kansas Ave.

This is a developing story -- 13 NEWS has a crew on-scene and will update as more details are provided.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.