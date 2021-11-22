Advertisement

Man critically injured after being struck near Chiefs game

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 49-year-old man from Omaha, Nebraska, is hospitalized in critical condition after being struck while crossing a road on the Truman Sports Complex property in Kansas City, Missouri, during a Chiefs game.

Police say the man was struck by a Chrysler Sedan the afternoon of Sunday, November 21, about 25 minutes after the start of the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs. The driver stopped at the scene.

Last month, 66-year-old Steven Hickle of Wichita, Kansas, was killed when he was struck by two hit-and-run drivers as he left Arrowhead Stadium and was trying to cross Blue Ridge Cutoff. His death prompted a bicycle and pedestrian safety advocacy group to renew calls to make the area around the sports complex safer.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Mendez, 21 of Topeka was identified and taken into custody following a homicide...
Suspect identified in Saturday morning homicide investigation in SE Topeka
A woman runs over husband as he tried to dislodge a bowling ball in Kansas City, KS
A woman runs over husband as he tried to dislodge a bowling ball in Kansas City, KS
Police identify man and woman killed in a car in Olathe
Police identify man and woman killed in a car in Olathe
Jeremy J. Nicholson, 27, of Topeka, Lance E. Blackwell-Shutts, 28, of Topeka, and Cale W....
Three arrested following overnight traffic stops
Manhattan Fire Department extinguished a house fire on Tecumseh Road, across the street from...
Housefire in Manhattan causes $195K in damage

Latest News

Topeka police investigated a fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision that occurred Wednesday evening...
Three pedestrian fatalities reported so far this year in Topeka
Members of the Kansas Legislature met at the Statehouse on Friday to discuss a special session...
Kansas plan on COVID mandates faces bipartisan skepticism
Unleaded gas on Monday morning was going for $2.99 a gallon at the Murphy Express station at...
After weeks of increases, gas prices dip in Topeka area
A woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Atchison County,...
Woman seriously injured Sunday in Atchison County crash