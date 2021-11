Man critically injured after being struck near Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 49-year-old man from Omaha, Nebraska, is hospitalized in critical condition after being struck while crossing a road on the Truman Sports Complex property in Kansas City, Missouri, during a Chiefs game.

Police say the man was struck by a Chrysler Sedan the afternoon of Sunday, November 21, about 25 minutes after the start of the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs. The driver stopped at the scene.

Last month, 66-year-old Steven Hickle of Wichita, Kansas, was killed when he was struck by two hit-and-run drivers as he left Arrowhead Stadium and was trying to cross Blue Ridge Cutoff. His death prompted a bicycle and pedestrian safety advocacy group to renew calls to make the area around the sports complex safer.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.