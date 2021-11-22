Klieman: “Outside shot” Skylar Thompson plays Friday at Texas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State head coach Chris Klieman isn’t ruling out the possibility of starting quarterback Skylar Thompson taking the field Friday against Texas.

Thompson went down to injury in the final minutes of Saturday’s 20-10 home loss to No. 11 Baylor. The redshirt senior needed help walking off the field and was carted up the tunnel.

“Well, there’s an outside shot, actually, of Skylar (Thompson), so that’s the positive side,” Klieman told reporters Monday. “I don’t think he’ll do anything today and Tuesday would be iffy, but the kid wants to play. We’re going to see where he’s at. I don’t think that will be determined until later in the week.”

Klieman said Will Howard would start if Thompson couldn’t go Friday, but Jaren Lewis would also be ready to go.

“I met with Will yesterday afternoon for a while, and he’s excited for the opportunity because he just feels like he’s grown so much from watching Sky (Skylar Thompson) for the last whatever seven, eight weeks in his preparation and in visiting with him, whether it’s in-game and weekly stuff, as well as Jaren,” Klieman said. “I know that Jaren would be ready to do it as well, because I think those three guys are really close and they spent a lot of time together.”

Both Howard and Lewis have played in four games, which means neither one of them will be eligible to take a redshirt if they play against the Longhorns.

Still, Klieman said Howard’s reaction to the chance of playing was “very positive.”

“He knows this is a great opportunity for him to play and solidify himself,” Klieman said. “I’ve seen enough situations in my time of coaching where you’re healthy and you have an opportunity to play, typically kids want to play because you can’t forecast the future.”

Sixth-year senior Jahron McPherson also went down to injury against Baylor. Klieman called him a game-time decision for Friday.

“I don’t know if J-Mac will be able to play, but he’s going to try like heck because he wants it,” Klieman said. “He’s only got a few more games left that he knows he’s going to play. We got better news on J-Mac yesterday. We didn’t think the news was going to be good, but it came back much, much better. So, we’re going to try to work him in and see what he can do this week. J-Mac’s a guy that, even if he doesn’t practice a whole lot, he knows it inside and out and would provide us, whether it’s 20 plays or 60 plays, he’s in good enough shape. I don’t think it’s going to be 80 degrees down there that if he can play, he’ll play.”

The Wildcats and Longhorns kick off at 11:00 a.m. Friday in Austin.

