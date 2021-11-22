Advertisement

Klieman: “Outside shot” Skylar Thompson plays Friday at Texas

Klieman: “Outside shot” Skylar Thompson plays Friday at Texas
Klieman: “Outside shot” Skylar Thompson plays Friday at Texas(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State head coach Chris Klieman isn’t ruling out the possibility of starting quarterback Skylar Thompson taking the field Friday against Texas.

Thompson went down to injury in the final minutes of Saturday’s 20-10 home loss to No. 11 Baylor. The redshirt senior needed help walking off the field and was carted up the tunnel.

“Well, there’s an outside shot, actually, of Skylar (Thompson), so that’s the positive side,” Klieman told reporters Monday. “I don’t think he’ll do anything today and Tuesday would be iffy, but the kid wants to play. We’re going to see where he’s at. I don’t think that will be determined until later in the week.”

Klieman said Will Howard would start if Thompson couldn’t go Friday, but Jaren Lewis would also be ready to go.

“I met with Will yesterday afternoon for a while, and he’s excited for the opportunity because he just feels like he’s grown so much from watching Sky (Skylar Thompson) for the last whatever seven, eight weeks in his preparation and in visiting with him, whether it’s in-game and weekly stuff, as well as Jaren,” Klieman said. “I know that Jaren would be ready to do it as well, because I think those three guys are really close and they spent a lot of time together.”

Both Howard and Lewis have played in four games, which means neither one of them will be eligible to take a redshirt if they play against the Longhorns.

Still, Klieman said Howard’s reaction to the chance of playing was “very positive.”

“He knows this is a great opportunity for him to play and solidify himself,” Klieman said. “I’ve seen enough situations in my time of coaching where you’re healthy and you have an opportunity to play, typically kids want to play because you can’t forecast the future.”

Sixth-year senior Jahron McPherson also went down to injury against Baylor. Klieman called him a game-time decision for Friday.

“I don’t know if J-Mac will be able to play, but he’s going to try like heck because he wants it,” Klieman said. “He’s only got a few more games left that he knows he’s going to play. We got better news on J-Mac yesterday. We didn’t think the news was going to be good, but it came back much, much better. So, we’re going to try to work him in and see what he can do this week. J-Mac’s a guy that, even if he doesn’t practice a whole lot, he knows it inside and out and would provide us, whether it’s 20 plays or 60 plays, he’s in good enough shape. I don’t think it’s going to be 80 degrees down there that if he can play, he’ll play.”

The Wildcats and Longhorns kick off at 11:00 a.m. Friday in Austin.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman runs over husband as he tried to dislodge a bowling ball in Kansas City, KS
A woman runs over husband as he tried to dislodge a bowling ball in Kansas City, KS
Christopher Mendez, 21 of Topeka was identified and taken into custody following a homicide...
Suspect identified in Saturday morning homicide investigation in SE Topeka
Police identify man and woman killed in a car in Olathe
Police identify man and woman killed in a car in Olathe
Jeremy J. Nicholson, 27, of Topeka, Lance E. Blackwell-Shutts, 28, of Topeka, and Cale W....
Three arrested following overnight traffic stops
Manhattan Fire Department extinguished a house fire on Tecumseh Road, across the street from...
Housefire in Manhattan causes $195K in damage

Latest News

Jaelon Travis dismissed from K-State football team
Jaelon Travis dismissed from K-State football team
Emporia State kicked off in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Morning Sports
Emporia State's women's soccer team lost 1-0 against Bemidji State in the second round of the...
Emporia State’s season ends in the NCAA Tournament
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle...
Chiefs defense wins the day in 19-9 victory over Cowboys