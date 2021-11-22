Advertisement

Kansas man’s death honored by town with parade

Kansas man's funeral celebrated in a different way
Kansas man's funeral celebrated in a different way
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Members of the Minneapolis community held a memorial for one of their own in the best way they know-how. Sunday, they honored Dale “Duster” Hoffman by giving him a memorial parade through the town.

Dale, who died earlier this month requested that he not have a traditional funeral service. He said he wanted his friends and family to remember him with a fun and joyful gathering. More than a hundred cars took part in driving down Main Street to celebrate and remember him.

“It’s going to be a great celebration for a man who was very well-loved in his community,” said family member, shell Mesecher.

He said he wanted everyone to do something fun for him, in memory of him. And so that’s what we’re doing, we’re going to have a parade for him, and I believe it will be one of the largest parades we’ve had here.

Dale, who the community called “the Walmart greeter of Casey’s” also had a sign made in his honor to recognize his favorite parking spot.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Mendez, 21 of Topeka was identified and taken into custody following a homicide...
Suspect identified in Saturday morning homicide investigation in SE Topeka
A woman runs over husband as he tried to dislodge a bowling ball in Kansas City, KS
A woman runs over husband as he tried to dislodge a bowling ball in Kansas City, KS
Police identify man and woman killed in a car in Olathe
Police identify man and woman killed in a car in Olathe
Jeremy J. Nicholson, 27, of Topeka, Lance E. Blackwell-Shutts, 28, of Topeka, and Cale W....
Three arrested following overnight traffic stops
Manhattan Fire Department extinguished a house fire on Tecumseh Road, across the street from...
Housefire in Manhattan causes $195K in damage

Latest News

Topeka Lutheran School’s K-8th graders will participate in a mobile food packing event on...
K-8th Graders to Pack 10,000+ Meals at Topeka Lutheran School
Group of friends take a picture at the Christmas Tree in NOTO's Breezeway Park.
NOTO Celebration of Winter kicks off with lighting up the Christmas tree
Topekan's Brad and Marla Rhoden celebrate running marathons in all 50 states.
Topeka couple celebrates running a marathon in all 50 states
The Holcomb Family
Wednesday’s Child - The Holcomb Family
A community leader will receive his college degree next month, Curtis Pitts left fort hays...
Fort Hays University helps community leader, Curtis Pitts earn college degree to help keep promise to his parents