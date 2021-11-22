K-8th Graders to Pack 10,000+ meals at Topeka Lutheran School

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Lutheran School’s K-8th graders will participate in a mobile food packing event on Monday, November 22. The students will pack over 10,000 meals in the school gym from 9:30 am -1:00 pm.

During the school’s weekly chapel service, students bring in offerings to raise funds for the mobile food pack. The event was initially planned for April of 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. TLS is excited to resume the mobile food packing event.

Students, teachers and other volunteers will make, seal, and pack meals for families worldwide who don’t have access to food.

For more information visit www.topekalutheran.org

