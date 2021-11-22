Advertisement

Jaelon Travis dismissed from K-State football team

Jaelon Travis dismissed from K-State football team(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Redshirt freshman wide receiver Jaelon Travis has been dismissed from the K-State football program due to a “violation of team rules.”

K-State Athletics announced the news Monday afternoon, adding no further comment will be made on his departure.

Travis did not play in the 2020 season. The Mansfield, Texas-native made one appearance in 2021, taking the field in K-State’s 35-10 win at Kansas.

Head coach Chris Klieman commented on Travis’s improvement prior to K-State’s Big 12 opener against Oklahoma State:

“I think Jaelon Travis, who missed most of fall camp, is starting to be the Jaelon Travis that I knew he was in the spring, but it’s hard when you miss every bit of installation in fall camp,” Klieman told reporters Sept. 21. “Now he’s coming back, and he’s getting acclimated, and he’s going to be a really good football player for us. Just hasn’t had the opportunity. His opportunity will come.”

The Wildcats will close the regular season Friday, Nov. 26 at Texas.

