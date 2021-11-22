Emporia State’s season ends in the NCAA Tournament

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State’s incredible season came to a close today in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Lady Hornets women’s soccer team lost 1-0 against Bemidji State.

ESU played tough, physical defense and kept the game scoreless until the final 12 minutes in the first half.

The Beavers found the back of the net by Maria Nguyen from 18 yards out. The ball just barely squeaked past the outstretched arm of Hornets goalkeeper Jillian Patton.

In the second half, Emporia State played really aggressively. ESU outshot the Beavers 5-1 and had triple the amount of corner kicks BSU had (9 corner kicks for ESU, only 3 for BSU).

Unfortunately, the Lady Hornets couldn’t find the back of the net and their season came to a close.

Emporia State finishes the year 19-3-1 and with the program’s first ever women’s soccer MIAA Conference Championship.

FINAL#Hornets: 0#Beavers: 1



