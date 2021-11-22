Advertisement

Emporia State’s season ends in the NCAA Tournament

Emporia State's women's soccer team lost 1-0 against Bemidji State in the second round of the...
Emporia State's women's soccer team lost 1-0 against Bemidji State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.(WIBW)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State’s incredible season came to a close today in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Lady Hornets women’s soccer team lost 1-0 against Bemidji State.

ESU played tough, physical defense and kept the game scoreless until the final 12 minutes in the first half.

The Beavers found the back of the net by Maria Nguyen from 18 yards out. The ball just barely squeaked past the outstretched arm of Hornets goalkeeper Jillian Patton.

In the second half, Emporia State played really aggressively. ESU outshot the Beavers 5-1 and had triple the amount of corner kicks BSU had (9 corner kicks for ESU, only 3 for BSU).

Unfortunately, the Lady Hornets couldn’t find the back of the net and their season came to a close.

Emporia State finishes the year 19-3-1 and with the program’s first ever women’s soccer MIAA Conference Championship.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Mendez, 21 of Topeka was identified and taken into custody following a homicide...
Suspect identified in Saturday morning homicide investigation in SE Topeka
Jeremy J. Nicholson, 27, of Topeka, Lance E. Blackwell-Shutts, 28, of Topeka, and Cale W....
Three arrested following overnight traffic stops
Lee Norman steps down as Kansas health secretary, months after internal dispute
FILE - (Source: Gray DC)
Sen. Marshall doubles down on dishonorable discharge amendment after no time left to discuss in passage of Defense Act
FILE - Jaryl Wilson was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for aggravated...
After shooting ex-girlfriend, Topeka man convicted of battery, child sex crimes

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle...
Chiefs defense wins the day in 19-9 victory over Cowboys
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson hugs receiver Landry Weber before the Wildcats play...
Wildcats winning streak ended in 20-10 loss to No. 11 Baylor
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels throws a pass against TCU during the first half of an NCAA...
Kansas loses 31-28 against TCU on game-winning field goal
Washburn’s James Letcher Jr. returns a second-quarter kickoff for a 97-yard touchdown in the...
Washburn loses 30-14 to Harding in the first round of the NCAA Tournament