County approves $650k to keep Gage Park train rolling

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners have approved $650,000 in funding to keep the Gage Park mini-train rolling.

Last Thursday, the three-member board voted unanimously to allocate the funds to either replace or repair the aging locomotive.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Whether the train will be retrofitted with new parts, or if an entirely new train will be purchased is yet to be determined.

Shawnee Co. Parks + Recreation’s Mike McLaughlin says John Deere, which bought the company that manufactured the current train’s transmission will no longer support the locomotive’s transmission.

McLaughlin says previously the county has been required to order custom-made parts, or pilfer from park vehicles/machines to keep the train running.

Officials say the train was designed to last 20 years, but has been in operation for 54.

According to McLaughlin, the county’s fleet manager Brent Huselther met with SNCO Parks + Recreations Director Tim Laurent Monday to discuss the Gage Park train’s future, but no decision was made.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.