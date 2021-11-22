Advertisement

Coach makes plea to parents as ref shortage could impact season

By Joe Baker
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas high school basketball coach made a plea online, begging parents to do better and treat referees with more respect. The coach’s post on social media followed an incident last week at a Clearwater Middle School basketball game. That game involved a fan yelling at officials.

“In the post, the coach said, “screaming at officials is absolutely unacceptable and parent behavior continues to be the reason officials are leaving the game.”

The coach goes on to say, “there is no reason to verbally assault an official. It is unacceptable. Please stop it and set a better example for your school, community and families.”

Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) Assistant Executive Director Francine Martin said a shortage of officials for high school games in the state has worsened in 10 years with a shortage of about 600 officials. Verbal assaults are a big reason why.

She said confidence for officials starts to wane with people are constantly complaining or challenging ever time they hear a whistle.

Martin said she is aware of some incidents of fan misbehavior this year, even a parent chasing down referees after a game.

“You have a fan chasing them off, off the court after the game wanting to know their names and phone numbers because they’re unhappy with how they did as an official. That doesn’t make people want to come back and be officials,” Martin said.

Greater Wichita Officials Organization Chairman Keith Kinley said parents need to remember why the game is being played.

“It’s a game for your kids, you know you want your children to have a god experience,” Kinley said. “And that’s the most important part of officiating, none of us woke up that morning and wanted anybody to lose.”

You can learn more about what it takes to be an official for high school games in Kanas and apply to do the job on KSHSAA’s website.

Related Links
Greater Wichita Officials Association
Info. for those interested in officiating for KSHSAA

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaelon Travis dismissed from K-State football team
Jaelon Travis dismissed from K-State football team
A woman runs over husband as he tried to dislodge a bowling ball in Kansas City, KS
A woman runs over husband as he tried to dislodge a bowling ball in Kansas City, KS
Multiple Topeka Police vehicles were seen outside a home near SW Van Buren and Hampton Monday...
Man taken into custody after southeast Topeka standoff
Curtis McCammon
Osage Co. authorities make meth arrest after traffic stop
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

Olpe Eagle #14 Damon Redeker takes off on a quarterback run in the third quarter. The Olpe...
Seniors and community leads Olpe back to State Championship game
Kansas State's Selton Miguel (3) shoots between Arkansas' Au'Diese Toney (5) and Connor Vanover...
K-State comeback falls short, ‘Cats lose 72-64 to No. 13 Arkansas
Washburn Volleyball
No. 6 Washburn Volleyball named 5-seed in NCAA Tournament
Thompson went down to injury in the final minutes of Saturday’s 20-10 home loss to No. 11...
Klieman: “Outside shot” Skylar Thompson plays Friday at Texas
Jaelon Travis dismissed from K-State football team
Jaelon Travis dismissed from K-State football team