City Manager sets Tuesday announcement of new police chief

From left to right, Russell Klumpp, Rance Quinn, Sonia Russell, Bryan Wheeles. The City of Topeka named these four as their final candidates for Chief of Police.(City of Topeka)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka will learn Tuesday who its new police chief will be.

City Manager Brent Trout called a news conference for 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Holliday Building to announce his selection. The announcement comes exactly two weeks after he named his final four candidates for the position: current interim Chief Bryan Wheeles; TPD Maj. Russell Klumpp; retired Wyandotte County officer Rance Quinn; and Detroit Police Capt. Sonia Russell.

The four were in the capital city later that week for interviews with professional and community panels, and a public meet and greet.

The hiring decision is made by the City Manager alone. Trout has said he will consider input from the community and the governing body. Some community members expressed concerns the process was rushed, and did not solicit involvement from a wider cross section of the community. However, others involved in the process felt a variety of views were considered.

13 NEWS will be at Tuesday’s announcement, and will have full coverage on www.wibw.com and throughout the day on 13 NEWS.

