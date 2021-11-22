Chiefs defense wins the day in 19-9 victory over Cowboys

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Kansas City’s defense dominated the number one offense in the NFL, keeping the Cowboys out of the end zone in a 19-9 win for the Chiefs. With the victory, the Chiefs have now won four games in a row.

This game marked the first time this season the Cowboys have not scored a touchdown. Dallas came into this game having averaged the most yards per game (433.9) and the most points per game (31.6) in the league.

After forcing a three and out on the Cowboys first possession, Kansas City marched down the field on a 9-play, 86-yard drive that ended in a four-yard touchdown run by Travis Kelce. This marked Kelce’s second career rushing touchdown.

After both sidelines traded field goals, the Chiefs found pay dirt once again to start the second quarter. An 8-play, 65-yard drive ended with Clyde Edwards-Helaire running in the goal-line score. This was Edwards-Helaire’s first game back after missing the previous five-games with an injury. He carried the ball 12 times for 63 yards and that one rushing score. Both sidelines traded field goals again before the final 19-9 score.

The Chiefs had arguably their most impressive defensive outing of the season. Defensive lineman Chris Jones logged 3.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. Frank Clark also put up a sack and a forced fumble.

Two different times the Chiefs intercepted a Dak Prescott pass. Charvarius Ward intercepted one and L’Jarius Sneed sealed the game on an interception.

The Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) will host the Denver Broncos (5-5) at noon on Dec. 5. That game will be seen on WIBW.

