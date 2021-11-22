Advertisement

Chiefs defense wins the day in 19-9 victory over Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle...
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Kansas City’s defense dominated the number one offense in the NFL, keeping the Cowboys out of the end zone in a 19-9 win for the Chiefs. With the victory, the Chiefs have now won four games in a row.

This game marked the first time this season the Cowboys have not scored a touchdown. Dallas came into this game having averaged the most yards per game (433.9) and the most points per game (31.6) in the league.

After forcing a three and out on the Cowboys first possession, Kansas City marched down the field on a 9-play, 86-yard drive that ended in a four-yard touchdown run by Travis Kelce. This marked Kelce’s second career rushing touchdown.

After both sidelines traded field goals, the Chiefs found pay dirt once again to start the second quarter. An 8-play, 65-yard drive ended with Clyde Edwards-Helaire running in the goal-line score. This was Edwards-Helaire’s first game back after missing the previous five-games with an injury. He carried the ball 12 times for 63 yards and that one rushing score. Both sidelines traded field goals again before the final 19-9 score.

The Chiefs had arguably their most impressive defensive outing of the season. Defensive lineman Chris Jones logged 3.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. Frank Clark also put up a sack and a forced fumble.

Two different times the Chiefs intercepted a Dak Prescott pass. Charvarius Ward intercepted one and L’Jarius Sneed sealed the game on an interception.

The Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) will host the Denver Broncos (5-5) at noon on Dec. 5. That game will be seen on WIBW.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Mendez, 21 of Topeka was identified and taken into custody following a homicide...
Suspect identified in Saturday morning homicide investigation in SE Topeka
Jeremy J. Nicholson, 27, of Topeka, Lance E. Blackwell-Shutts, 28, of Topeka, and Cale W....
Three arrested following overnight traffic stops
Lee Norman steps down as Kansas health secretary, months after internal dispute
FILE - (Source: Gray DC)
Sen. Marshall doubles down on dishonorable discharge amendment after no time left to discuss in passage of Defense Act
FILE - Jaryl Wilson was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for aggravated...
After shooting ex-girlfriend, Topeka man convicted of battery, child sex crimes

Latest News

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson hugs receiver Landry Weber before the Wildcats play...
Wildcats winning streak ended in 20-10 loss to No. 11 Baylor
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels throws a pass against TCU during the first half of an NCAA...
Kansas loses 31-28 against TCU on game-winning field goal
Washburn’s James Letcher Jr. returns a second-quarter kickoff for a 97-yard touchdown in the...
Washburn loses 30-14 to Harding in the first round of the NCAA Tournament
Emporia State soccer advances to second round of NCAA Tournament
Emporia State soccer advances to second round of NCAA Tournament