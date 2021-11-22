Advertisement

After weeks of increases, gas prices dip in Topeka area

Unleaded gas on Monday morning was going for $2.99 a gallon at the Murphy Express station at 1531 S.W. Wanamaker.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just in time for Thanksgiving, gas prices are heading down -- even if ever so slightly -- in the Topeka area.

On Monday morning, unleaded gas was going for $2.99 a gallon at several stations in west Topeka, including the BP Station at 1000 S.W. Wanamaker; the Phillips 66 station at 1001 S.W. Wanamaker Road; and the Murphy Express Station at 1531 S.W. Wanamaker.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel on Monday morning was $3.05 a gallon in Shawnee County.

The average price in the Sunflower State on Monday was $3.06 a gallon, down 4 cents from the $3.10 a gallon of a week ago.

Kansas gas prices on Monday were about 34 cents below the national average of $3.40 per gallon.

According to AAA, the average gas price in Kansas a year ago was $1.81 a gallon.

Nationwide, gas was averaging $2.11 per gallon a year ago.

GasBuddy.com reported unleaded fuel Monday morning in Topeka ranged from $2.89 to $3.19 per gallon

