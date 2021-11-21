Advertisement

A woman runs over husband as he tried to dislodge a bowling ball in Kansas City, KS

A woman runs over husband as he tried to dislodge a bowling ball in Kansas City, KS
By Danielle Martin
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A man was critically hurt when his wife drove over him twice as he tried to dislodge a bowling ball that had been thrown in front of their car on Saturday afternoon.

After they stopped, the 25-year-old man crawled under the vehicle to try to remove the ball.

A Kansas City police spokeswoman said that’s when a suspect approached and tried to grab the 25-year-old woman’s purse.

During a struggle over the purse, the woman pressed her foot on the gas pedal and the car rolled over her husband.

The woman then put the car in reverse and rolled over her husband a second time. Then the suspect fled.

