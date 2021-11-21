Wildcats winning streak ended in 20-10 loss to No. 11 Baylor

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State’s four game winning streak came to an end as No. 11 Baylor beat the Wildcats 20-10.

Misfortune struck the Wildcats coming out of the gates. A muffed punt gave the Bears extra life. That led to the games first points being put on the board in favor of Baylor.

Finding success on offense was hard to come by for the ‘Cats against a talented Baylor defense. Kansas State’s first three drives on offense all failed to put points on the board. Baylor was able to tack on another score to lead 14-0 with time winding down in the half.

Kansas State finally got on the board courtesy of the electrifying talents of Deuce Vaughn. The sophomore running back took a carry 65-yards to the house for the first points scored by Kansas State in the game. Baylor added a field goal and the Wildcats trailed 17-7 at the half.

The second half featured more inept offensive play by Kansas State. They were only able to score three more points for the remainder of the game. Kansas State could muster only 10 points in this game, marking the lowest point total the ‘Cats have put up all season long.

With time winding down in the game, senior quarterback Skylar Thompson took a big hit and needed help walking off the field. He later was taken by a cart to the locker room. No word has been given yet on the extent of Thompson’s injury.

Kansas State (7-4) hits the road next to play Texas. That game will be played Friday, Nov. 26 at 11 am.

