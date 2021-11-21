Advertisement

The Toys for Tots Ride returns for its 38th year

By Reina Flores
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The annual toys for tots all started when a fellow marine wanted to create a mission that would give back to kids.

“We had a gentleman by the name Jerry “Bubba” who went to the Marines in 1984 and asked if we could help them do something to get toys and we came up with the first ride in 1984 and we have been carrying on his tradition ever since,” said Alvin Bonjour.

Bonjour, who is a part of the Abate District 4, participated in the first ride since 1985, and has only missed one event since then, he says the dedication from the group is remarkable.

“The Marines use us to help kick off the Toy For Tot Ride and we overwhelm them every year, every year they need bigger trucks or more trucks and they have to go unload and come back and pick up more, we just totally overwhelm them, the generosity of the folks in Topeka, when it comes to the kids, this group of bikers, you’re not going to find anyone that would help kids or anyone in need more than a biker will,” he said.

Bonjour says he wants to make sure every kid, every age, is not forgotten.

“You know, they also get plenty of toys for the younger kids, it’s the older kids that they have a harder time with, but we do several things within the last month or so of toys for tots that we collect donations for and turn them over to them, so they can buy toys for the older ones.”

Toys for Tots is still accepting donations and you can be on the lookout for boxes around the area.

