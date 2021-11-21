Sunday night forecast: Freeze tonight with a mild Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today was warmer than expected with Topeka reaching 60 degrees. Because of the warmer air, temperatures have been bumped up for Monday through Wednesday, but Thanksgiving is actually looking cooler.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds light and variable.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

We are still expecting a freeze tonight across Northeast Kansas and highs Monday are looking fairly normal in the mid 50s with south winds at 5 to 10 mph and mostly sunny skies. Most of us will stay at o just above freezing Monday night with a big warm up on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs on Tuesday are now expected to reach the mid 60s as strong south winds will be between 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. Skies stay sunny until clouds develop Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. Because of the cloud cover and south winds, temperatures Tuesday night will stay pretty comfortable around 50 degrees.

The cloud cover stays in place for Wednesday as a strong cold front nears the region. At the earliest, the front could pass through on Wednesday evening. Rain chances remain low and most places will stay dry Wednesday night with the exception of a few rain showers developing along the front as it moves southeast.

We unfortunately say goodbye to the warmer weather right before Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving looks chilly with highs only making it into the mid 40s. Otherwise it should be an okay day with mostly sunny skies and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. We gradually warm into the next weekend with highs once again in the 50s.

Warm up on its way before we turn cold again (WIBW)

