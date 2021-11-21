Sunday forecast: Breezy northwest winds and mostly sunny skies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Breezy winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph will keep temperatures around average in the mid 50s followed by lows in 20s overnight tonight.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds light and variable.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Average weather continues through Monday when winds return from the south. South winds become breezy again on Tuesday at 10 to 20 mph which will aid in warming us up into the low 60s under sunny skies. Overall, looks like a beautiful day this Tuesday! Tuesday night stays warm getting down only to the upper 40s.

Warm weather continues for the first part of Wednesday before a cold front begins to end the nice weather from west to east throughout the day. It will be a strong cold front, but moisture is looking limited and scattered rain is expected only in the southeast. Most areas will stay dry, but have added a slight chance for scattered rain showers Wednesday night for now.

Unfortunately, things get cooler for Thanksgiving day behind the cold front. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s with northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, but at least skies will be mostly sunny. We gradually climb back into the mid 50s for next weekend.

Average and mild weather this week (WIBW)

