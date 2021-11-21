Police identify man and woman killed in a car in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - Police have released the names of the man and woman who were found shot to death in a car in Olathe, Kansas.

The two victims were both from Tonganoxie, Kansas, which is a small town about 25 miles west of Kansas City.

Olathe police identified them Sunday as Angela Santiago, 45, and Jose Arellano-Rascon, 42.

Police have said that officers found the man and woman inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds early Saturday.

Police are looking for four or five males who were in a dark gray Ford F-150 pickup truck and are suspected of being involved.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.