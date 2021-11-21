Advertisement

Oldest American female World War II veteran is put to rest

By Reina Flores
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Julia Kabance was the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation’s oldest member and female World War II veteran.

As her friends and family say goodbye, they admire her bravery fighting for her country.

“She had quite the career in the military, she was staff sergeant in the army and in the general core and that is what I was too, I was overseas but at that time, they didn’t want females in the military to go overseas at state side duty,” said Roy Hale.

Hale, who is a member of the American Legion We-Ta-Se Post 410 says, she lived an impressive life.

“We would come over and visit her occasionally and she was up in age and she was getting around well, in fact she drive, still had a drivers license and drove around until she was about 105.”

But she dedicated her life to much more than serving her country.

“She loved to help everyone, she belonged to the catholic religion, she attended rosary and all of the other things that could help little children, she worked at the VA Hospital in Topeka and she taught school part time too.”

Kabance is now buried at Holy Cross Cemetery in Saint Marys.

