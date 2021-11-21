NOTO Celebration of Winter kicks off with lighting up the Christmas tree

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - North Topeka is in the Christmas spirit after lighting up a Christmas tree, having wagon rides and live music to start its Holiday Market events.

Saturday night, NOTO officials and the public gathered near Breezeway Park to light up a large blue spruce Christmas tree. NOTO Executive Director Thomas Underwood said the tree was donated and they used grant money from the Topeka Community Foundation fund for the lights. The district also used funds to hang about 30 wreaths all around NOTO.

“This is just our kickoff to a great holiday season in NOTO,” he said.

The night featured wagon rides, the Kansas Ballet, and local musicians performed for the public as well.

Underwood said it’s a great opportunity for families to explore the district, but he never knows how many are going to show when putting on an event like this.

“I will say at 5:25 there were only three people out here and I wasn’t sure how it was going to turn out. I think people were down at Redbud Park and they weren’t really sure -- No, I was very pleased with the turnout,” he said. “To see the people who came and they think this is a fun place to bring the kids. It’s a place where we can hang out, enjoy the beauty, we can see the wagon rides, see all the new lights in NOTO.”

Now the Holiday Markets commence with events like these for the next five weeks leading up to Christmas. They’ll feature vendors in the NOTO Art Center and Redbud Park. Live music will be played also. Santa will be visiting the holiday market sponsors at the markets but did make an appearance tonight. If you missed him tonight, he’s getting his reindeer ready to get back next week.

Underwood said families can support locals and shop for gifts at their small businesses.

“Especially after a year where people were doing more and more shopping online, I get the convenience of that but, you’re not going to see any other kind of gifts that you’re not going to see at a small business. This is just letting people know that this is the small town, the community, the arts district where you come down and have fun experiences and see unique items and this is just part of what your holiday season should be about.”

