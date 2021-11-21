Nearly 79 years following his death, PVT Robert Herynk was finally laid to rest

HANOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 79 years after his death, a World War II soldier from Hanover Kansas has finally been identified and was laid to rest Saturday afternoon.

Private Robert Herynk entered the Army in January of 1942 and left to fight overseas in April that year.

While fighting with the Japanese in New Guinea Private Herynk was killed on Thanksgiving Day in 1942.

On Sept. 29, 2021, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) identified the remains of U.S. Army Pvt. Robert J. Herynk, 27, of Hanover, Kansas, who was killed during World War II. (Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)

Community members gathered in Hanover with Private Herynk’s extended family to honor him with a proper burial.

“It’s just an honor to be able to put him to his final resting place.” WWII veteran Dean Martin says.

The American Legion Auxiliary in Hanover has compiled a tribute video of veterans from the Hanover area, which includes details of their military careers and photographs.

“This video is in honor of my husband, but it is also made in honor of all the veterans.” Maxine Koehler says.

Carl Koehler served in the Army during the Korean Conflict, and his wife has dedicated numerous hours to help with this tribute video.

“I think the true tribute here is…is to the veterans and to the families because, we all feel the same way, that without all of that information this video would be nothing.” Carl Koehler’s son, Don Koehler says.

“Families can come in and easily find their family member and you know, a lot of them have never seen that information.” Carl Koehler’s daughter, Pat Kruse says.

Private Herynk is among those whose military career is featured in the video, and his photograph will soon be added in his honor.

“If this one don’t deserve it, nobody does.” WWII Army Veteran Jim Martin says.

“It’s the final closure that means everything, too…I mean, think what his family went through, all these years.” WWII Army Veteran Dean Martin says.

Private Herynk’s final resting place is at the St. Johns Catholic Cemetery in Hanover, next to his brother, Francis, who also served during World War II and passed away in 1958, and their parents.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.