Kansas loses 31-28 against TCU on game-winning field goal

FORT WORTH, Texas (WIBW) - The Jayhawks nearly pulled off back to back wins, but TCU pulled off a 31-28 come from behind victory over Kansas.

The Jayhawks held a touchdown lead at the half, but TCU quickly responded in the second half. They scored 21 unanswered points to take a 28-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

KU showed some late game magic. Jalon Daniels threw touchdowns on back to back possessions to tie the game 28-28.

TOUCHDOWN#Kansas: 28#TCU: 28



This is Jared Casey's world and we're all living in it. He catches the game tying touchdown. #kufball pic.twitter.com/5z3lfgegSS — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) November 21, 2021

TCU was able to march down the field on the ensuing possession and kick a game-winning field goal.

Jalon Daniels had another great game. He completed 22/30 passes for 255 yards and he scored three total touchdowns.

Kansas (2-9) will play in their season finale at home against West Virginia. That game will be played Nov. 27. The kick off time has not been set yet.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.