Kansas loses 31-28 against TCU on game-winning field goal

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels throws a pass against TCU during the first half of an NCAA...
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels throws a pass against TCU during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)(Ron Jenkins | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (WIBW) - The Jayhawks nearly pulled off back to back wins, but TCU pulled off a 31-28 come from behind victory over Kansas.

The Jayhawks held a touchdown lead at the half, but TCU quickly responded in the second half. They scored 21 unanswered points to take a 28-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

KU showed some late game magic. Jalon Daniels threw touchdowns on back to back possessions to tie the game 28-28.

TCU was able to march down the field on the ensuing possession and kick a game-winning field goal.

Jalon Daniels had another great game. He completed 22/30 passes for 255 yards and he scored three total touchdowns.

Kansas (2-9) will play in their season finale at home against West Virginia. That game will be played Nov. 27. The kick off time has not been set yet.

