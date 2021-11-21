Housefire in Manhattan causes $195K in damage

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Shortly after 5:30 Saturday evening fire crews were called out to a house fire on Tecumseh Road in Manhattan.

Riley County EMS was first on scene, as the fire was only a block from their station, and evacuated residents from the neighboring houses.

When Manhattan Fire Department crews arrived on scene the fire had spread throughout the main floor of the one-story home, with fire coming out of both the front and rear of the house.

Fire fighters had the fire under control within 20 minutes after arriving on scene.

One occupant was outside of the residence when fire crews arrived and was transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for smoke inhalation

A Manhattan fire fighter was also transported to Ascension Via Christi where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

Loss is estimated at $80,000 in contents and $115,000 to the structure. The owner of the property is listed as Randy Stallbaumer of Seneca, Kansas.

The neighboring house to the west sustained damage to the exterior estimated at $2,500.00

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

While Manhattan Fire Department was still on scene at Tecumseh Road, Fire crews were dispatched to the report of a structure fire in the 1300 block of Houston Street.

Upon arrival, crews found a small fire in a basement stairwell, and were able to extinguish it quickly. Damage to the structure was estimated at $500. No injuries were reported. The cause of fire was improperly disposed of smoking materials.

