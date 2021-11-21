Advertisement

CASA puts bow on Homes for the Holidays

Women tour a Clarion Lakes home at CASA's Homes for the Holidays.
Women tour a Clarion Lakes home at CASA's Homes for the Holidays.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tradition closed the doors on this year’s fundraiser.

CASA of Shawnee County wrapped up its 34th annual Homes for the Holidays fundraiser Sunday

Visitors had the opportunity to tour three homes in the area decorated for Christmas.

Decorations were provided by area decorators and Porterfield’s.

Volunteers say it’s encouraging to have people touring to help for a good cause.

”Why we’re having such a great turnout is because people are very anxious to get out and see what people have done to decorate their homes and done to be together as families again,” said Janet Howard, a CASA volunteer.

Money raised provides resources to recruit, train, and retain casa volunteers, who guide kids caught up in the court system.

Nearly 79 years following his death, PVT Robert Herynk was finally laid to rest
