CASA puts bow on Homes for the Holidays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tradition closed the doors on this year’s fundraiser.

CASA of Shawnee County wrapped up its 34th annual Homes for the Holidays fundraiser Sunday

Visitors had the opportunity to tour three homes in the area decorated for Christmas.

Decorations were provided by area decorators and Porterfield’s.

Volunteers say it’s encouraging to have people touring to help for a good cause.

”Why we’re having such a great turnout is because people are very anxious to get out and see what people have done to decorate their homes and done to be together as families again,” said Janet Howard, a CASA volunteer.

Money raised provides resources to recruit, train, and retain casa volunteers, who guide kids caught up in the court system.

