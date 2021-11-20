Advertisement

Wyandotte County extends mask mandate for public spaces

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Most residents of Wyandotte County will be required to continue wearing masks at indoor public places until at least Jan. 6.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas voted Thursday to extend its COVID-19 public health order for those over the age of 5, regardless of their vaccination status.

The order does not include Bonner Springs, Edwardsville or school districts in the county.

Health officials noted that as of Thursday, only 45.6% of the county’s residents are fully vaccinated.

The vote came as surrounding counties have relaxed or ended their mask mandates. Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson County in Kansas have ended public COVID-19 orders. Kansas City, Missouri, city leaders ended the municipality’s order this month except for public schools.

