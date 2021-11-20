Washburn Rural takes title as high school spirit squads compete for top honors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The loud-yet-sometimes-overlooked heroes of the game are taking the floor to vie for top honors.

Dance squads from all over the Sunflower State met Friday at the Stormont Vail Events Center for the Kansas High School Activities Association Gameday Dance Showcase. Teams had mere moments to convince the judges they bring the most to game days.

Shawnee Heights cheerleader Gloria Lillich came out to support her dance team counterparts. She said it takes a lot of effort.

“We really are always there for every game, supporting all the teams and cheering them on - and dance gives their half-time show just to give a little fun for it,” she said.

Lillich and her squad will be among those competing in Saturday’s Gameday Cheer Showcase.

Among northeast Kansas school dance teams placing in Friday’s contest, Washburn Rural took the top spot for 6A; Seaman placed 5th in the 4/5A division; and Council Grove earned 2nd in 3A and below, with Rossville and Silver Lake placing 3rd and 4th respectively.

View the full KSHSAA Gameday Dance Showcase results

This was the second year for the dance competition, but the first in-person. Last year’s contest was held virtually due to the pandemic. Saturday will be the fifth-annual cheer contest.

