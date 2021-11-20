Advertisement

Washburn loses 30-14 to Harding in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

Washburn’s James Letcher Jr. returns a second-quarter kickoff for a 97-yard touchdown in the...
Washburn's James Letcher Jr. returns a second-quarter kickoff for a 97-yard touchdown in the Ichabods' NCAA Division II playoff game against Harding in Searcy, Ark.
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SEARCY, Ark. (WIBW) - In the program’s first playoff game in a decade, No. 24 Washburn falls 30-14 against No. 7 Harding.

The Bison took a quick lead out of the gates, scoring the games first 10 points. The ‘Bods finally got on the board in the second quarter when the MIAA’s Special Teams Player of the Year James Letcher Jr. returned a kick off 97-yards for a touchdown.

Washburn trailed by only three points at that point, but Harding’s physical triple-option rushing attack paired with their devastating defense was too much to overcome.

Harding scored 17 unanswered points and held a 20 point lead into the fourth quarter.

The ‘Bods had one last gasp at trying to take control of the game. A 7-play 78-yard drive was capitalized by a 15-yard touchdown strike from Mitch Schurig to Letcher Jr. The Ichabods pulled within two scores.

However, the hole was too much to come back from and the Ichabods playoff hopes came to a close.

Washburn quarterback Mitch Schurig completed 12-28 passes for 214 yards and one touchdown pass. James Letcher Jr. caught 4 passes for 76 yards and he scored both of the ‘Bods touchdowns.

Washburn’s season comes to a conclusion at 9-3.

