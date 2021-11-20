Advertisement

Two vehicle accident causes delays in SE Topeka

Topeka Police Watch Commander told 13 NEWS the driver of a black car rear-ended a truck heading eastbound.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two vehicle accident caused some traffic delays in Southeast Topeka Saturday morning.

Topeka Police Watch Commander told 13 NEWS crews were called to the intersection of 21st and Kansas just before 10:30 on reports of an injury accident.

A truck was heading east on 21st when it was rear-ended by the driver of a black car.

Both drivers refused medical treatment at the scene.

Watch Commander said one driver was cited for inattentive driving but declined to say which one.

