Two vehicle accident causes delays in SE Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two vehicle accident caused some traffic delays in Southeast Topeka Saturday morning.

Topeka Police Watch Commander told 13 NEWS crews were called to the intersection of 21st and Kansas just before 10:30 on reports of an injury accident.

A truck was heading east on 21st when it was rear-ended by the driver of a black car.

Both drivers refused medical treatment at the scene.

Watch Commander said one driver was cited for inattentive driving but declined to say which one.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.