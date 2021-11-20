TPD investigates after man with gunshot wounds found in middle of large crowd, dies en route to hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead after police found him with gunshot wounds to the chest in the middle of a large crowd early Saturday morning.

Just after midnight on Saturday, Nov. 20, the Topeka Police Department said dispatch got multiple calls with reports of gunshots in the 2000 block of SE Pennsylvania.

When officers arrived, they found a large crowd of people and located a man with apparent gunshot wounds to the chest.

AMR responded, but the victim did not survive.

If anyone has information regarding the shooting, should contact TPD at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.