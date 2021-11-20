Topeka’s Salvation Army kicks off the Annual Red Kettle campaign with a new sound

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The season of giving is around the corner and the familiar sound of bell ringing is returning for a good cause.

Topeka’s Salvation Army kicked off its annual Red Kettle Campaign Friday night at Yager Stadium, drumming up support - for bell ringers.

“In the past, we’ve been doing it by ourselves solo, so that’s why we are so excited this year,” Captain Christian Lopez with Salvation Army said. “That’s amazing because that’s what we are praying for you and looking for is collaboration.”

“We really want to support our community here in Topeka and countywide for Shawnee County so we offered our facility and the band to try and draw people out to get the kettle kick-off going for the people who really need funds in the in this county and we know we have quite a few here in Topeka,” Tom Seddon, Washburn University Band Director said.

This year’s theme is “Rescue Christmas.” The kickoff featured the Washburn Ichabods marching band and Topeka high drum line.

“The bring ‘back Christmas’ it’s really more than that I think. Presents for kids are great but we really need to help our fellow people here all year long this will help them become educated in various other programs that the Salvation Army runs so that’s really why we wanted to partner with them and give back in this way,” Seddon explained. “Just to announce the season right and get people hopefully in that spirit to get some money.”

Captain Lopez says the goal this year is to raise $260,000 to help families in need all year round.

“Of course, we always increase 8% or 12% because we know that they need us is bigger,” Captain Lopez emphasized. “Every single time that we ring that bell and you put a penny or a $100, you’re putting a plate of food in someone’s house, you’re putting a coat in someone’s house, you’re paying for someone’s bill, electricity gas bill, you’re putting someone in a shelter. So that’s what you do, when you hear that bell it’s rescuing hope and giving hope to someone that’s not fortunate enough.”

Bell ringing begins November 26th at selected locations. If you would like to donate or wish to ring the bell, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.