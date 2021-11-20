Advertisement

Three arrested following overnight traffic stops

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson/WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three men were arrested in two separate traffic stops for possession of drugs overnight.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a 27-year-old, a 28-year-old and a 35-year-old man are all in custody after separate traffic stops over Friday night and Saturday morning that led to multiple felony arrests.

On Friday, Nov. 19, just before 5:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said a deputy stopped a gray 2006 Ford Focus in the 2100 block of NW Topeka Blvd. During the investigation, drugs were found in the vehicle.

The driver, Jeremy J. Nicholson, 27, of Topeka, was arrested for possession of opiates, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended license, no vehicle liability insurance, operating a vehicle without proper registration and failure to signal a turn.

Deputies said the passenger, Lance E. Blackwell-Shutts, 28, of Topeka, was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, the Sheriff’s Office said a deputy stopped a 2005 Acura TSX in the 600 block of SW Wanamaker Rd.

During the course of this investigation, deputies said drugs were also found. The driver, Cale W. Rowell, 35, of Topeka was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and failure to signal a turn.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

