Sen. Marshall doubles down on dishonorable discharge amendment after no time left to discuss in passage of Defense Act

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has doubled down on his efforts to include a dishonorable discharge amendment after no time was left to discuss any amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he spoke on the Senate floor on Friday, Nov. 19, to call on Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to revisit the National Defense Authorization Act after the Senate returns from Thanksgiving.

Sen. Marshall claimed Schumer drug his feet on the NDAA, which resulted in no time being left for other senators to offer amendments to the bill.

While a package of amendment votes came together on Thursday night, Marshall said Schumer refused to expand the list and allow a robust amendment process to the NDAA, which is customary.

Included in those blocked amendments was Marshall’s own to prevent dishonorable discharges for service members who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“While he pointed finger at Republicans who simply wanted the opportunity for additional amendments on important subjects, the Majority Leader is to blame for the fact that the other 75 Senators will not get to offer floor amendments and have an opportunity to help shape our military policy this year,” Marshall said in his speech. “This body should be able to vote on a myriad of amendments such as mine to prevent dishonorable discharges for military men and women who are forced to separate from the military because of the COVID vaccine mandate.”

Marshall said the COVID-19 Vaccine Dishonorable Discharge Prevention Act came on the heels of the Biden Administration’s mandate that millions of Americans get vaccinated and the Department of Defense issuing guidance which stated soldiers who refuse the vaccine will face “administrative or non-judicial punishment [under UCMJ] - to include relief of duties or discharge.”

“A dishonorable discharge treats those defending our freedoms as felons. But, our American heroes deserve better,” said Marshall. “I urge the Majority Leader to change course and allow a robust NDAA amendment process that includes a vote on my amendment when the Senate returns after Thanksgiving.”

Since the introduction of the bill, Marshall said the White House announced opposition to his legislation and in turn, doubled down on support to give service members a dishonorable discharge for refusing the vacine. As such, he said he has offered his legislation s an amendment to the NDAA.

Marshall said dishonorable discharges strip servicemembers of the following rights and benefits:

Ownership of any sort of firearm or ammunition

Access to the GI Bill for further education

VA home loans

VA medical benefits

Military Funeral Honors

Reenlistment in another military branch.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.