Seaman Middle School counselor named finalist for School Counselor of the Year award

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A counselor at Seaman Middle School has been named as a finalist to be able to call themselves the best school counselor for 2021.

Seaman USD 345 says Emily Baker has been chosen from over 50 nominees for the statewide honor of being one of five finalists for the 2021 School Counselor of the Year. It said the award celebrates counselors who devote their careers to serving as advocates for students, helping them gain success in school and life.

USD 345 said Baker has served as a school counselor for five years. This is her second year at Seaman Middle School. She also served at Elmont Elementary School.

“I wanted to make sure that I was making an impact with what I do every day, and because of every day being different, every student’s needs being different, it continues to challenge me and make sure I can better myself to meet those needs of students,” Baker said.

The district said Baker is not only there for students, but is also an exemplary coworker.

“Mrs. Baker goes above and beyond every day and would do anything to help a colleague or student whenever she can,” Seaman Middle School Counselor Daniel Ruda said. “She consistently advocates for the needs of our students as well as the profession of a school counselor.”

Seaman Middle School Principal Joshua Snyder said the recognition highlights the positive work happening at the school.

“She is a person that strives continuously to improve herself, her practice, and her interactions with her students,” Snyder said. “It just makes me proud to know someone so deserving gets that opportunity to be recognized.”

The District said the winner of 2021 School Counselor of the Year will be announced in January 2022.

