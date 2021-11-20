Advertisement

Saturday night forecast: Weak cold front tonight and a breezy Sunday

By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today was light jacket kind of weather, although you’ll be wanting something a little heavier for this evening as temperatures will quickly reach the 40s eventually making it into the upper 30s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds NW 10-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Expect a hard freeze Sunday night followed by Monday staying cool with mostly sunny skies and light southerly winds. We turn things around on Tuesday and Wednesday with both days being around 60 degrees with sunny skies. Winds could be breezy on Tuesday from the south between 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

We wish the cold front would hold off just one more day, but unfortunately it doesn’t look like that will happen. Thanksgiving will be in the mid 40s in the afternoon behind a cold front that right now looks to move through late Wednesday afternoon. There will be a few clouds in the skies Thanksgiving day, but overall mostly sunny conditions are expected with breezy northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

For now, there is a small chance for some light rain in eastern and southeastern Kansas and therefore have only added a low chance for rain when the front arrives this coming Wednesday. Otherwise, we are warm to begin the week, and cool to end it with a fairly average weekend at the end of the 8-day forecast.

