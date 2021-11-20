Saturday forecast: Warmer and less windy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today looks great with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees for many in Northeast and North-Central Kansas with south winds much slower than yesterday at 5 to 10 mph. Skies should be becoming partly cloudy this afternoon with increasing clouds this evening as a cold front nears the area.

Today: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the upper 50s and maybe low 60s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a late cold front. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds NW 10-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Sunday will be a few degrees cooler behind the cold front, but still average with breezy north winds at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Skies gradually become Mostly sunny Sunday afternoon with lows Sunday night in the upper 20s. Monday will be cooler despite mostly sunny skies as the cooler air mass settles in the area keeping high sin the upper 40s and low 50s.

We warm things up with a strong south wind on Tuesday with highs expected to reach the upper 50s and low 60s under sunny skies. Tuesday night stays “warm” in the mid 40s with 60s again Wednesday before a cold front late that evening.

Thanksgiving will be cooler but dry behind Wednesday’s cold front. Temperatures should be in the mid to upper 40s with NW winds at 10 to 15 mph with a few clouds throughout the day. We have a hard freeze Thursday night with lows in the upper 20s again.

Normal and fairly quiet week ahead (WIBW)

