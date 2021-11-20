“Rename Seaman Schools” organization holds peaceful rally in response to decision to keep district’s name

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some Seaman High School students remain unhappy with the recent decision to keep the district’s name while removing the founder’s likeness.

A group of Seaman High School students stood in silence Friday afternoon during a passing period in response to the move.

In a statement to 13 NEWS, the Rename USD 345 organization said the group, “appreciates the Seaman Board of Education’s recent resolution to disassociate with our district’s namesake and applaud its pledge to create a more inclusive environment in our schools”.

The group added, “Just as it’s impossible to erase history, however, we believe it’s impossible to separate the Seaman name from that of the Ku Klux Klan leader who founded our district. So today, we join together peacefully to again urge the board to rename USD 345 schools in keeping with the districts’ mission to foster student success in a caring and responsive culture.”

The group continued:

“We stand strong together and will continue our efforts until BIPOC and other minority students in USD 345 are valued and must never again display the name Seaman. Efforts to intimidate students, educators and community members who support our cause — similar to tactics used by Fred A. Seaman and his fellow klansmen in the 1920s to silence those who did not follow their ideologies — will not deter us. Targeted bullying is not tolerated among USD 345 students, nor will it be accepted from adults in the community. If you try to silence us, we will only get louder. #vikingstrong”

Hopefully that also serves to explain why the students are rallying today. The board’s resolution expressly states that it’s “an incremental step toward removing racism from our district.” It is not the final ruling on the topic.

After the resolution was passed, we issued this statement: “We are disheartened by the Seaman USD 345 Board of Education’s action at tonight’s meeting. In no way is this resolution indicative of a caring and responsive culture.

Regardless of intent, the name Seaman will always be attributed to Fred A. Seaman, Exalted Cyclops of the Topeka KKK.

Those of us impacted by the racism and hatred of Seaman and the KKK will not be deterred. We stand strong together and will continue our efforts until BIPOC and other minority students in USD 345 are valued and must never again display the name Seaman.”

In a response to Friday’s rally, a USD 345 spokesperson said, “The high school administration and staff provide supervision to ensure we keep everyone safe during all student gatherings. Classrooms remain supervised and open. Our role is to supervise students to make sure students are safe”.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.