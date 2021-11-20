Advertisement

The Oakland neighborhood is getting more colorful

By Reina Flores
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A creative vision and a paintbrush are all you all need to transform the image of a town.

“I think this is wonderful, cause this is Oakland”

The Oakland neighborhood is getting more colorful in the hope to make the area more inviting.

The Oakland Neighborhood Improvement Association is spearheading the project.

“We try to bring projects into the neighborhood, behind us is an empty building and we are trying to see if we can get a business in there or turn it into a parking lot so we have more parking here, I’m hoping to talk to bill about planning about getting more projects here in Oakland to improve things because we have a lot of work to do,” said Oakland NIA President, David Bawden.

One project is the new mural spanning wall to wall at LULAC Senior Center.

”Anytime you have new things, you bring in new positive vibrations for the last year and a half, things have been pretty bleak not just in Oakland but all over Topeka with COVID so anytime you can brighten someone’s day as they drive by and glimpse, you know it’s worth it all,” said Executive Director of LULAC, Kathy Votaw.

Bawden says he hopes this paints a positive view of his community.

“It improves our image with the people of the City of Topeka and even outside of the city, last summer we got our 2020 health report, looking at that report, we are now the safest neighborhood in Topeka, the whole neighborhood in the area of crime is healthy,” said Bawden.

