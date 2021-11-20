Nearly half of Kansans would choose to drive rather than walk 5 minutes according to recent study

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study found that nearly half of Kansans would rather drive than walk to a destination only five minutes away.

BarBend.com says a recent study found Kansans would rather drive than walk for five minutes to get somewhere. It said it asked 3,394 Americans if they would rather walk or drive and most seemed to take the path of least resistance.

The world’s leading strength training resource and news outlet, BarBend, said it discovered if given a binary choice, 45% of Kansans admitted they would rather drive than walk to a destination that is only a five-minute walk. It said the national average was 32%.

Aside from the various health benefits of walking, BarBend said it can also provide a great chance to clear minds in the midst of a busy lifestyle. Not to mention, it said choosing to walk saves on gas money and reduces harmful care engine emissions.

“It’s not always easy to fit exercise into our busy schedules,” said Max Whiteside from BarBend.com. “Walking somewhere instead of driving is good way to fit in more active time into our days. It’s great for our physical and mental health, and gets us outdoors and breathing fresh air.”

BarBend said the research also uncovered that despite so many respondents saying they would rather drive, 41% said they accept that they do not feel like they walk enough each day.

In fact, when quizzed about the number of steps they walk each day, BarBend said it found the average respondent walks around 3,167 steps per day. It said men tended to walk more often with 3,789 steps per day compared to 2,902 for women.

However, BarBend said the numbers are likely dependent on external factors like weather, as the majority of respondents said when temperatures drop below freezing, there is little chance of them walking anywhere. It said 60% of respondents said they would rather drive when the temperature hits 32° Fahrenheit.

Finally, when presented with another binary choice, BarBend said 31% of respondents said they would skip a short flight of stairs and take an escalator to the floor they need to be. Moreover, it said the maximum distance people would walk up instead of taking the elevator was three flights of stairs.

To read the full study, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.