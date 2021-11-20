Advertisement

Kansas man given eight life sentences for assaulting girls

FILE
FILE(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Derby man with a history of sexually abusing children was sentenced Friday to eight life terms for sexually abusing two young girls.

Five of the eight life sentences imposed on Clinton Decaire, 34, will run consecutively, meaning he will have to serve 272 years before he is eligible for parole, the Sedgwick County district attorney’s office said.

Decaire was convicted in September of multiple counts of rape and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Prosecutors said he began abusing two girls he knew in 2019, when they were ages 6 and 8.

The youngest girl told her mother about the assaults and she contacted Derby police.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s offender registry shows Decaire was convicted in 2005 of three counts of rape involving a 13-year-old girl. He’s been a registered sex offender since November 2006.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
FILE - Jaryl Wilson was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for aggravated...
After shooting ex-girlfriend, Topeka man convicted of battery, child sex crimes
Lee Norman steps down as Kansas health secretary, months after internal dispute
(File) SUV uses the K-Tag lane on the Kansas Turnpike.
Man attempting to pay toll runs over himself on Kansas Turnpike
Roger E. Madison (left) and Brandy R. Barnhart (right) were arrested Nov. 17, 2021 after a...
Passenger found to have meth leads to arrest of driver with multiple warrants after Topeka traffic stop

Latest News

FILE
Crews fight early morning fire on Polk, cause remains undetermined
FILE
Three arrested following overnight traffic stops
FILE
Ted Lasso’s Sudeikis helps raise funds for prosthetic limbs
Masks required sign
Wyandotte County extends mask mandate for public spaces