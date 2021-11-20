Kansas man given eight life sentences for assaulting girls

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Derby man with a history of sexually abusing children was sentenced Friday to eight life terms for sexually abusing two young girls.

Five of the eight life sentences imposed on Clinton Decaire, 34, will run consecutively, meaning he will have to serve 272 years before he is eligible for parole, the Sedgwick County district attorney’s office said.

Decaire was convicted in September of multiple counts of rape and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Prosecutors said he began abusing two girls he knew in 2019, when they were ages 6 and 8.

The youngest girl told her mother about the assaults and she contacted Derby police.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s offender registry shows Decaire was convicted in 2005 of three counts of rape involving a 13-year-old girl. He’s been a registered sex offender since November 2006.

