Islamic Center of Topeka hosts eighth annual turkey giveaway

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People in need could get some help creating their Thanksgiving feasts Saturday morning.

The Islamic Center of Topeka held their eighth annual Turkey Thanksgiving giveaway at Let’s Help.

The organization gave away 125 turkeys and canned goods.

People could sign up for a turkey in advance and even pick up dinner sides.

Organizers say it’s meaningful to help when so many people continue to face hardships from the pandemic while recipients are grateful for their efforts.+

“I can get to share it with my family and it’s just it’s a dinner we don’t get to have except once a year and it helps me of not having the money to get it,” said Debra Sculley, who received a turkey.

“Islamic Center of Topeka community members thought that this is a time a lot of people need a turkey, thanksgiving time so they can enjoy good meals with their families,” said Rehan Reza, the President of the Islamic Center.

