Holton police remind residents of ordinances governing animals kept inside city limits

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Holton police are reminding residents about city ordinances that govern the keeping of animals inside city limits.

The Holton Police Department says in a Facebook post that there has been confusion surrounding City Ordinances.

Per ordinance, HPD said residents are not allowed to keep any of the following animals inside the city limits:

Chickens

Ducks

Geese

Turkeys

Guineas

Pigeons

Cattle

Horses

Mules

Goats

Hogs

Sheep

HPD said other animals could be included on the list. It also said there is a Pitbull Ordinance in the city, which restricts keeping a pitbull or any dog from the pitbull family.

HPD said if there any confusion remains, residents should call it at 785-364-2721.

