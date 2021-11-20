Advertisement

Holton police remind residents of ordinances governing animals kept inside city limits

FILE
FILE(Rebecca Palsha)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Holton police are reminding residents about city ordinances that govern the keeping of animals inside city limits.

The Holton Police Department says in a Facebook post that there has been confusion surrounding City Ordinances.

Per ordinance, HPD said residents are not allowed to keep any of the following animals inside the city limits:

  • Chickens
  • Ducks
  • Geese
  • Turkeys
  • Guineas
  • Pigeons
  • Cattle
  • Horses
  • Mules
  • Goats
  • Hogs
  • Sheep

HPD said other animals could be included on the list. It also said there is a Pitbull Ordinance in the city, which restricts keeping a pitbull or any dog from the pitbull family.

HPD said if there any confusion remains, residents should call it at 785-364-2721.

