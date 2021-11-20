Advertisement

Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays is back with holiday cheer

A girl looks wide-eyed at the gingerbread houses on dispay.
A girl looks wide-eyed at the gingerbread houses on dispay.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday favorite is back at Topeka Performing Arts Center this weekend.

Saturday marked the second day of the Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays event.

Visitors could vote on their favorite gingerbread homes, enjoy a magic show and face painting and even put their own gingerbread house making skills to the test.

Money raised goes towards TPAC’s youth education programs like school time theater and playtime theater.

After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic organizers said they were excited to have the community back.

“Our volunteers it’s completely driven and organized by them and it’s their event, it’s the thing they love the most that they get to do every year and to bring the community out and support it is really fantastic,” said Shawn Brian of TPAC.

The last day of the event is Sunday November 21 from 11 am to 4 pm at Topeka Performing Arts Center.

