Crews fight early morning fire on Polk, cause remains undetermined

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of an early morning fire on Polk St. remains undetermined.

The Topeka Fire Department says on Saturday, Nov. 20, just before 6 a.m. a fire was reported at 710 Polk St.

Upon arrival, crews said they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the basement. Due to the heavy fire volume and diminished structural integrity, they said they had to fight the fire from the outside.

Later on, firefighters said they were able to perform primary and secondary searches for victims and none were found.

TFD said representatives of the property met crews and investigators at the scene. The home was found to be vacant and idle at the time of the fire.

The Department said the cause of the fire is still undetermined and reported about $24,000 in damages to the structure.

No working smoke detectors were found in the building.

