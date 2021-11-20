Advertisement

Crews fight early morning fire on Polk, cause remains undetermined

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of an early morning fire on Polk St. remains undetermined.

The Topeka Fire Department says on Saturday, Nov. 20, just before 6 a.m. a fire was reported at 710 Polk St.

Upon arrival, crews said they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the basement. Due to the heavy fire volume and diminished structural integrity, they said they had to fight the fire from the outside.

Later on, firefighters said they were able to perform primary and secondary searches for victims and none were found.

TFD said representatives of the property met crews and investigators at the scene. The home was found to be vacant and idle at the time of the fire.

The Department said the cause of the fire is still undetermined and reported about $24,000 in damages to the structure.

No working smoke detectors were found in the building.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
FILE - Jaryl Wilson was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for aggravated...
After shooting ex-girlfriend, Topeka man convicted of battery, child sex crimes
Lee Norman steps down as Kansas health secretary, months after internal dispute
(File) SUV uses the K-Tag lane on the Kansas Turnpike.
Man attempting to pay toll runs over himself on Kansas Turnpike
Roger E. Madison (left) and Brandy R. Barnhart (right) were arrested Nov. 17, 2021 after a...
Passenger found to have meth leads to arrest of driver with multiple warrants after Topeka traffic stop

Latest News

FILE
Three arrested following overnight traffic stops
FILE
Ted Lasso’s Sudeikis helps raise funds for prosthetic limbs
Masks required sign
Wyandotte County extends mask mandate for public spaces
FILE
Kansas man given eight life sentences for assaulting girls