Court of Appeals Nominating Commission seeks judges for upcoming Court of Appeals vacancy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The January 2022 retirement of a Court of Appeals Judge will give other qualified individuals the chance to serve the state.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Friday, Nov. 19, the Court of Appeals Nominating Commission announced the application deadline for those interested in applying for the upcoming vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Michael B. Buser on Jan. 31, 2022.

“Judge Buser is not just one of the pre-eminent judicial minds in Kansas, he’s well known and beloved across our state,” Gov. Kelly said. “He never viewed his job on the Court of Appeals as one removed from the real people the law affects. He was a judge of and for the people, and our state is so much the better because of him. Congratulations on a well-earned retirement, Judge Buser.”

Gov. Kelly said applications are due by 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10. Application materials can be obtained by sending an email to judicialapplications@ks.gov.

Gov. Kelly said she signed Executive Order 20-01 on Jan. 28, 2020, to establish the Court of Appeals Nominating Commission. Under Kansas law, she said the Governor appoints judges to the Court of Appeals subject to confirmation by the Senate. The Commission will review each applicant’s background and qualifications, conduct interviews and then submit nominees for the Governor to consider.

Interview days and schedules will be announced at a later date. All updates can be found HERE.

