College swimmers bring wave of support to Topeka economy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s university may not have a swim team, but the city’s Capitol Federal Natatorium is flooded with college competitors this weekend.

The University of Kansas Jayhawks are hosting the Kansas Classic at the facility in Hummer Park. The Jayhawks make Topeka their home turf for the event to accommodate swimmers from six universities.

The event is a boost for Topeka as a whole, with friends and families visiting to cheer on their athletes.

Yurii Hanley’s daughter competes for Iowa State University. His family flew in from California to cheer her on, are impressed with Topeka’s facilities.

“We’re pleased to be here - my daughter is excited to swim here as well,” he said.

Hanley said they enjoy the camaraderie of the sport, and is glad they’re able to support so many cities as they stay in hotels, eat at restaurants, and enjoy other local activities in their downtime.

“It’s great. The more people we can get into these cities, the better it is for these communities,” he said. “It’s great to be a part of it.”

Preliminaries kicked off Friday. Finals begin at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Hanley said it is great competition for anyone who wants to come out and watch.

This is the Jayhawks’ final meet of the 2021 calendar year. The season picks back up with a meet in Hawaii, January 6 thru 8.

