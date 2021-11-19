Advertisement

World War II veteran receives the ride of his life

By Reina Flores
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Myron Wilson wanted to celebrate his special day by visiting a special place in Topeka.

“Someone suggested it and I have been hearing about the Evel Knievel museum for a long time and I never had the time to go over there,” said Wilson.

The artifacts, the bikes, and the videos inside the Evel Knievel Museum are all intriguing, but this World War Two veteran had one specific attraction in mind, the Jump Simulator.

“You get to sit on a motorcycle and you put on virtual goggles and a headset, the motorcycle vibrators and you have a fan blowing so it feels like you are going down the road and you actually get to jump over police cars in Downtown Topeka just like Evel Knievel would have done so you get to be Evel Knievel for about two minutes but there is no danger involved,” said Director Bruce Zimmerman.

When Wilson got on, he was ready to roll, he’s no rookie when it comes to motorcycles--

“Well in the service, I was in Texas and at that time around 1943 we were training motorcycle riders for our control and messenger work and we had to train them for some pretty tough riding sometimes because that message has to get through even over, under, or around an obstacle,” Wilson said.

Wilson hadn’t been for a ride since 1946, around the time he came home from the service.

“When I got out of the Army and I saw civilian traffic, I said I want no part in that, those people will pull off right in front of you off the side street and you’re liable to go right inside of the car.”

No danger of that with this leap, giving Wilson a memorable birthday thrill.

“It was a pretty nice ride, I enjoyed it,” he said.

This celebration was made possible with the help of McCrite Plaza where Wilson is a resident.

